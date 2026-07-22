For Mission Telangana, BJP to rely on 'proven' Team Abhishta

HYDERABAD: Is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing to shift into full election mode in Telangana? If party insiders are to be believed, the answer appears to be yes.

As part of its “Mission Telangana”, the party has put together a dedicated election strategy team, signalling a broader organisational push ahead of the Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporation elections and the next Assembly polls.

According to BJP sources, the newly put-together “Abhishta Team”, modelled on the party’s West Bengal campaign team, has begun operations in Telangana and joined two existing consultancies in a coordinated election war room. The expanded setup is expected to oversee campaign planning, voter outreach and organisational strategy across the state.

Party leaders said the BJP has adopted a multi-layered election management structure, on the lines of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) model, to assess the political situation at the grassroots, monitor voter-related processes and prepare constituency-specific strategies well ahead of the electoral cycle.