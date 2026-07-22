Heavy rains lash Telangana, traffic in city hit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of north and northeast Telangana on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across Telangana over the next two days. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce thereafter.

The weather conditions are being influenced by the monsoon trough, which now extends from Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, Hamirpur, Sidhi, Ranchi and Digha, before stretching southeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal up to an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The IMD said an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level, providing favourable conditions for rainfall over Telangana.