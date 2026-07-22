Justice League | Telangana HC quashes covid-era criminal cases against Minister Seethakka

Covid-era criminal cases against Seethakka quashed

The Telangana High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings pending against Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka in connection with a protest held during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Justice K Sujana allowed the criminal quash petition and set aside the proceedings pending before the Special Court for Public Representatives at Manjeera Complex, Hyderabad. The cases arose from a protest demanding that Covid-19 treatment be brought under the Aarogyasri health insurance scheme. Seethakka contended that the protest was peaceful and that the cases were politically motivated. After hearing both sides, the court allowed the petition and quashed the proceedings.

Police recruitment schedule sought

The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to place on record the recruitment schedule for 7,437 sanctioned vacancies in the police and allied departments while hearing a Public Interest Litigation. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice M Ghouse Mohiuddin issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by Akhil Sriguru Teja, chairman of the Help the People Charitable Trust. The petitioner sought a direction to the state government to announce a recruitment calendar, contending that sanctioned posts have remained vacant. The state informed the court that recruitment had been approved for 7,437 posts across the police, Fire Services, Disaster Response, Prisons, Civil Defence and Special Protection Force. The bench directed the Recruitment Board to submit the recruitment schedule and adjourned the matter by four weeks.