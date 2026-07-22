Not possible to allocate RFCL urea exclusively to Telangana: Centre

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday expressed its inability to allocate urea produced in Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant exclusively to Telangana.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Vem Narender Reddy in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel made it clear that allocating the production of a single plant predominantly to one state may adversely affect the supply position in the event of unforeseen contingencies such as plant shutdowns, seasonal demand fluctuations and logistics-related disruptions.

She explained: “Urea produced by RFCL, like that from all other indigenous urea manufacturing plants, is pooled at the national level and allocated to states based on their assessed requirements to ensure equitable distribution and uninterrupted availability across the country.”

The Centre is committed to ensuring that the fertiliser requirement of Telangana continues to be met through an appropriate mix of indigenous production, including supplies from RFCL and imported urea, while minimising any supply disruptions, Patel said.