Ramsar tag eludes Telangana wetlands as India reaches 100 sites

HYDERABAD: India has expanded its network of wetlands of international importance to 100 Ramsar sites, but Telangana remains without one, despite 25 new additions between 2023 and 2026.

The contrast is stark. Andhra Pradesh has one Ramsar site, Karnataka four, Maharashtra three, Chhattisgarh one, Odisha six and Tamil Nadu 20. Overall, 26 states and Union Territories now have at least one Ramsar wetland, leaving Telangana among the few without international recognition.

This is despite Telangana having more than 13,000 wetlands covering nearly five lakh hectares, according to the National Wetland Inventory. These include reservoirs, urban lakes and rural tanks that support groundwater recharge, flood mitigation, biodiversity and migratory birds.

The Telangana State Wetland Authority (TGSWA), constituted in 2018 under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, was tasked with identifying and protecting wetlands. Activists, however, say little progress has been made.

“In 2024, five wetlands were shortlisted and discussed in a State Wetland Authority meeting, but since then there has been no clarity on whether any proposal was formally moved forward,” a source said.

She said the absence of regular authority meetings and public updates suggested the process had either stalled or was still under review.