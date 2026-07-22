Telangana BJP chief Ramchander desperate to stay politically relevant: Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at state BJP chief N Ramchander Rao for levelling “baseless allegations” against the proposed CURE Act and Indiramma Housing Scheme, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said that the former was misleading the public just to stay politically relevant.

Addressing the media here, the minister said: “Ramchander Rao is not a member of any legislative body. He does not have an official platform to express his views. That’s why he is making controversial statements ahead of the Assembly session to gain political mileage.”

He said that instead of levelling unnecessary accusations against the government, the BJP leader should press the Centre to release funds to Telangana in view of the El Nino and other natural calamities that are likely to affect the farming community as well as the state’s economy.

He challenged Ramchander to secure central funds for the state if he is genuinely concerned about Telangana’s interests. Stating that the government would introduce the Telangana Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026 in the Assembly, he said that all political parties will have an opportunity to express their opinions in the House. “BJP can present its views through its MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives in the House instead of attempting to create unnecessary confusion before the session,” he said.