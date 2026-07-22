Telangana CM Revanth pulls up officials for delay in Education Hub works

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of Education Hub works in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against officials who show negligence or fail to perform their duties efficiently. He made it clear that officers responsible for unnecessary delays would face disciplinary action.

During his visit to the constituency, he inspected the ongoing construction works of Education Hub in Hakeempet village of Dudyal mandal.

During the inspection, Revanth directed officials to expedite the construction works and ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. He instructed them to submit progress reports from time to time on every project being executed in the Education Hub so that the government can closely monitor the project implementation.

Warning against delays, the chief minister also expressed displeasure over the delay in allotting residential plots to farmers who have given their land for the project. He directed officials to complete the process and distribute pattas to all eligible beneficiaries by next week.