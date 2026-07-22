Telangana CM Revanth pulls up officials for delay in Education Hub works

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of Education Hub works in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against officials who show negligence or fail to perform their duties efficiently. He made it clear that officers responsible for unnecessary delays would face disciplinary action.
During his visit to the constituency, he inspected the ongoing construction works of Education Hub in Hakeempet village of Dudyal mandal.
During the inspection, Revanth directed officials to expedite the construction works and ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. He instructed them to submit progress reports from time to time on every project being executed in the Education Hub so that the government can closely monitor the project implementation.
Warning against delays, the chief minister also expressed displeasure over the delay in allotting residential plots to farmers who have given their land for the project. He directed officials to complete the process and distribute pattas to all eligible beneficiaries by next week.
‘Expedite land acquisition for Kodangal irrigation projects’
Later in the day, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the Maktal–Narayanpet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project and directed officials to expedite land acquisition so that construction works can begin without any delay.
Revanth assured the officials that the state government is ready to provide all necessary support, including sanctioning additional surveyors and allocating the required budget to accelerate land acquisition. He said the project should move into the execution phase without any delays.
The chief minister also reviewed the progress of road connectivity and civic infrastructure in villages across the Kodangal constituency.