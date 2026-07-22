Telangana Congress condemns detention of leaders, calls for statewide protests today

HYDERABAD: Condemning the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has announced a statewide ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ programme at 11 am on Wednesday.

Terming the detentions as the “height of authoritarianism” by the BJP-led Union government, Mahesh appealed to ministers, MLAs, MLCs, senior leaders and Congress workers to participate in large numbers in the protest against what he called the BJP government’s “authoritarian rule”.

He alleged that the BJP had resorted to undemocratic measures by detaining leaders peacefully exercising their democratic right to protest. Mahesh said Rahul Gandhi had staged a dharna near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence seeking a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue, but was detained since the “BJP was afraid of such a debate”.

The TPCC chief also accused the BJP of avoiding discussions and investigations into allegations of corruption and irregularities. “Whenever questions are raised over corruption and illegalities, the BJP backs away instead of facing a fair inquiry and parliamentary debate,” he said.