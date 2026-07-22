Telangana gig workers announce flash strike during peak hours today

HYDERABAD: App-based cab drivers, auto drivers, goods transport drivers and delivery workers across Telangana will observe a statewide flash strike on Wednesday, disrupting ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery and logistics services during peak demand hours.
The protest centres on long-pending demands for fair remuneration and stronger regulation of aggregator platforms. Workers are demanding a minimum base fare along with revised per-kilometre and per-minute rates for app-based transport services. They have also sought immediate notification of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Rules, constitution of a welfare board, and implementation of minimum fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG), 2025, instead of allowing aggregator companies to fix fares unilaterally.
The forum has warned that if the government and aggregator companies fail to address their demands, workers will launch an indefinite statewide strike after August 8.
The one-day “Breakdown Flash Strike”, called by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), is expected to impact services operated through platforms including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Porter. According to Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin, more than two lakh gig and platform workers are expected to participate in the protest in the state.
The strike will be demand-based, with drivers and delivery partners staying offline during peak booking hours, resulting in longer waiting times and reduced availability of cabs, autos and delivery services. Commuters travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to make alternate travel arrangements.