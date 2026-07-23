3.9 lakh workers strike in Telangana, seek fair fares

HYDERABAD: A statewide flash strike called by gig and platform workers disrupted app-based transport and delivery services across Telangana on Wednesday, with organisers claiming that nearly 3.90 lakh workers participated in the protest.

The strike was jointly organised by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

The protesting workers demanded a fair minimum base fare, along with revised per-kilometre and per-minute rates for all app-based transport services. Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU, said: “Today’s statewide shutdown is a united call for justice. If our demands continue to be neglected, we will hold an indefinite strike after August 8, 2026.”