Armed burglars flee with 65 tolas gold in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: An armed gang allegedly broke into a house in Bhagathnagar, Karimnagar, late on Tuesday night, assaulted an elderly couple and their daughter, and escaped with gold ornaments and cash.

According to the police complaint, six to eight masked men targeted the house of 83-year-old Amjad Ali. Around midnight, Ali stepped out to switch off the corridor lights when the gang allegedly overpowered him, forced him inside and turned up the television volume to muffle the commotion.

The assailants, armed with pistols, knives and other weapons, allegedly tied up Ali with a chunni and assaulted him, his wife Mahmooda Begum, and their daughter Sajida Banu, before fleeing with about 65 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 21 lakh in cash on two motorcycles.

The family told police the robbers spoke fluent Hindi, leading them to suspect they were from Uttar Pradesh or Delhi.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam, who visited the scene on Wednesday, said six to eight persons were involved in the robbery and confirmed that the elderly couple had sustained injuries.

He said special teams had been formed to trace the accused. A dog squad, fingerprint experts and the Clues Team examined the scene.

Police recovered a dummy pistol, a knife, a cap and pieces of cloth believed to have been left behind by the gang. CCTV footage reportedly showed the suspects fleeing on two motorcycles towards Choppadandi after passing a petrol pump.