BJP, BRS conspiring to delete SC, ST, minority votes: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP and BRS were conspiring to delete the names of SC, ST and minority voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while warning that people whose names are missing from the electoral rolls would lose access to welfare schemes.
On Wednesday, the chief minister filled his SIR enumeration form and submitted it to officials in Kodangal before holding a meeting with Booth Level Agents (BLAs).
Addressing the meeting, Revanth alleged that the BJP and BRS, despite having different names, were “two sides of the same coin”. He claimed the two parties had plotted to weaken his political grip on the Kodangal Assembly constituency by deleting a large number of Congress sympathisers’ votes.
He said the opposition parties were trying to remove the votes of Congress supporters in Kodangal. “Unable to face me directly, the two parties plotted a backstab attack. The responsibility of burying the opposition lies with Kodangal people,” he said.
The chief minister also claimed that those whose names were not on the voter list would not receive the benefits of welfare schemes.
“If there is no name in the voter list, they will not get the benefits of the welfare schemes. You will not get Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, superfine rice, Indiramma houses, 200 units of free power, fee reimbursement, subsidised gas cylinders and other welfare schemes. A person without a vote is equal to a dead person, even though they are alive,” he said.
With the SIR deadline falling on August 3, Revanth appealed to BLAs to complete voter enrolment. He said that 1,96,620 voters had submitted SIR applications so far, while 54,635 people were yet to register, accounting for 22% of the total electorate.
“The responsibility of registering names rests with all BLAs. Losing one’s vote means losing one’s identity. Party workers should go door to door and ensure voter verification forms are filled. BLAs should also provide voter details to election officials,” he said, directing them to complete 100% enrolment by July 30 and ensure that no eligible voter loses their franchise.