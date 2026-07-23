BJP, BRS conspiring to delete SC, ST, minority votes: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP and BRS were conspiring to delete the names of SC, ST and minority voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while warning that people whose names are missing from the electoral rolls would lose access to welfare schemes.

On Wednesday, the chief minister filled his SIR enumeration form and submitted it to officials in Kodangal before holding a meeting with Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Addressing the meeting, Revanth alleged that the BJP and BRS, despite having different names, were “two sides of the same coin”. He claimed the two parties had plotted to weaken his political grip on the Kodangal Assembly constituency by deleting a large number of Congress sympathisers’ votes.

He said the opposition parties were trying to remove the votes of Congress supporters in Kodangal. “Unable to face me directly, the two parties plotted a backstab attack. The responsibility of burying the opposition lies with Kodangal people,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that those whose names were not on the voter list would not receive the benefits of welfare schemes.