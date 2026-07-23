BRS leader KT Rama Rao asks Telangana government to spell out CCI revival stand

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the government clarify its official stand on the revival of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the former minister stated that the revival of the Adilabad CCI plant was not merely an industrial issue but one that concerns the livelihood of thousands of families, the industrial future of Adilabad district and the overall economic development of the state.

A BRS delegation recently met Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy and submitted a representation seeking revival of the Adilabad CCI plant.

Rama Rao said that during the meeting, Kumaraswamy made it clear that revival of the Adilabad CCI plant is possible if the Telangana government contributes its share of Rs 250 crore.

The Union minister also informed the delegation that the process had been delayed because the state government neither submitted any formal proposal nor communicated its willingness to extend incentives and provide the required support, Rama Rao pointed out.