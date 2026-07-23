Centre asks Telangana to return Rs 36.34 crore PMKSY funds

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has asked the Telangana government to refund Rs 36.34 crore released as Central assistance for nine projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana–Command Area Development and Water Management (PMKSY-CADWM), following audit objections. The amount is to be returned with interest at 7% a year. The final interest liability is yet to be calculated.

On July 3, 2023, the state government proposed dropping 11 PMKSY-CADWM projects and sought permission to readjust the Central assistance released for nine of them towards four ongoing PMKSY-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) projects — J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme, SRSP Stage-II and Peddavagu at Jagannathpur.

However, in a letter dated December 14, 2023, the Ministry said funds released under the scheme could be used only for the purpose for which they were sanctioned and that any unutilised amount must be returned to the Consolidated Fund of India along with interest.