Centre to procure 8 LMT additional rice from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Following requests from several quarters, including the state government, the Union government has decided to enhance Telangana’s rice procurement target by eight lakh metric tonnes -- from 35 LMT to 43 LMT -- for 2025-26 Rabi season.

The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution wrote to the state government on Wednesday, informing it of the Centre’s decision. The Union ministry also stated that the state government should ensure implementation of Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) across the state by September 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for enhancing the procurement target. He said that this decision will benefit the Telangana farmers.

He also said that on July 8, the BJP leaders, including MLAs, MPs and MLCs, met the Union food minister and requested him to increase the state’s procurement target.

He urged the state government to cooperate with the Centre and farmers by handing over the rice to Food Corporation of India (FCI) at the earliest.