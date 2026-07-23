Constable dies by suicide at Telangana police headquarters

HYDERABAD: A police constable, Swamy, allegedly died by suicide by shot himself with a service firearm at the Telangana Police Headquarters in Lakdikapul on Thursday morning. He was suspected to take the extreme step due to family issues.

He reportedly wrote a suicide note before he ended his life. He allegedly said not to say anything against his wife and children. They were good people. “Even after I die, I will look after them as a spirit”, the note reads.

The reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained as the police are investigating the case. More details are awaited.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).