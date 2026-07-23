El Nino may intensify, harsher summer to follow: IMD

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that El Nino is expected to strengthen from moderate to strong intensity in the coming months, raising the likelihood of below-normal rainfall across Telangana during the remainder of the southwest monsoon.

Addressing the first meeting of the State Expert Committee on ‘El Nino Preparedness; Scientific Assessment to Guide Contingency Planning’ on Wednesday, IMD scientist Dr S Stella said the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is likely to remain neutral, limiting its ability to offset the effects of El Nino.

She cautioned that if El Nino persists, Telangana could face a harsher summer, with more heatwave conditions and greater water stress.

Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, who chaired the meeting, said the state was experiencing unusual climatic conditions during the current southwest monsoon.

From June 1 till date, Telangana has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of about 30%.

The committee, comprising experts from the IMD, ICRISAT, ICAR-CRIDA, NABARD, agricultural, horticultural and veterinary universities, and other institutions, reviewed scientific assessments on

El Nino, La Nina, sea surface and sub-surface temperature anomalies, the Oceanic Nino Index, the IOD, global atmospheric circulation, rainfall trends, delayed monsoon onset, monsoon breaks, district-wise rainfall distribution and IMD forecasts.

Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar said inflows into most reservoirs remained well below normal and stressed the need to closely monitor rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka, as upstream precipitation would determine water availability in Telangana.