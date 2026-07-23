Man gets 10 years in jail for dowry death in Telangana

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda women’s-cum-IV additional district and sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a dowry death case registered in 2015.

The convict, Surarapu Saidulu (25), a resident of Yerrasanigudem village in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda district, was initially booked by Kattangur police in 2015 (Crime No. 54/2015) for subjecting his wife, Sumalatha, to dowry harassment, which drove her to suicide.

The case was tried as Sessions Case (SC) No. 104/2017. After examining the evidence, the court found Saidulu guilty under Section 304(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 304(B) of the IPC. It also sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. In default of payment of the fine, he will undergo an additional month of simple imprisonment. The court ordered that both sentences run concurrently.