Protest, counter outside Congress and BJP party offices turn violent in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Congress and BJP offices, located almost opposite each other in Nampally, turned into a flashpoint on Wednesday as rival protests over the alleged NEET paper leak spiralled into violence, leaving several activists and a journalist injured.

Tension had been building since morning as workers of both parties gathered outside their respective offices, raising slogans and staging counter-protests. The confrontation escalated when activists from the two sides attempted to march towards each other’s offices, prompting police intervention.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for staging a dharna outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, the state BJP had called for a protest at Gandhi Bhavan.

Led by N Ramchander Rao, BJP workers attempted to march towards the Congress headquarters but were stopped by police, who took several protesters into preventive custody and shifted them to Ghosamahal police station.

Soon afterwards, a group of Congress workers moved towards the BJP state office across the road. BJP workers confronted them, triggering a heated exchange that quickly descended into stone-pelting between the two groups.

A few activists from both parties and a mediaperson sustained injuries in the clashes and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Addressing the media later, Ramchander Rao said: “Congress has set a very dangerous precedent by staging a dharna outside the PM’s residence, apparently with the intent of creating similar scenes witnessed in our neighbouring countries. This act is deeply condemnable and every Indian is pained by the way the Congress is attempting to create anarchy.”

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, instead of acting responsibly during the crucial Parliament session, chose to boycott the House and resort to “street politics”.