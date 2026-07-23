Rare Rashtrakuta-era hero stones discovered in Nirmal forests of Telangana

ADILABAD: Two rare eighth-century Rashtrakuta-era hero stones (Veeragallu), hidden for centuries beside a stream in the dense forests of Irlagandi in Nirmal district, have been documented by researcher Karipe Raj Kumar, bringing to light a forgotten chapter of the region’s history.

The memorial stones, located about 10 km from Tatiguda village in Pembi mandal, are believed to have survived because of the area’s remoteness, where few people have ventured over the centuries.

One hero stone depicts a lone warrior engaged in battle, wearing a Veera Kashe (warrior’s loincloth), armlets and anklets. He is shown holding a dagger, with a sword tucked at his waist. Carvings of the sun and moon above the figure symbolise that his courage and fame will endure for eternity.

The second hero stone is divided into three panels. The upper panel portrays a warrior fighting with a sword and shield, while the middle panel shows him affectionately stroking his war horse, suggesting that both died in battle. The lower panel bears an inscription, with sun and moon motifs carved above.

According to Raj Kumar, the name Irlagandi is believed to have evolved from Veerulagandi, meaning “Gorge of Heroes”, owing to the presence of these memorial stones.

Describing the sculptures as “the rarest of the rare”, Raj Kumar appealed to the authorities to document, conserve and protect the site, saying the hero stones should be brought into the public domain and preserved for future generations.