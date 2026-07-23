REDCO engineer in ACB net for Rs 150 crore assets in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ACB on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO) Divisional Engineer Muthyam Venkata Ramana and seven other locations and allegedly uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 27.65 crore based on document value. Officials said the market value of the assets could be around Rs 150 crore.

Venkata Ramana was earlier trapped in 2019 while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

According to the ACB, the assets include flats in Serilingampally and Kukatpally valued at Rs 1.23 crore, a G+3 commercial building at Anjaneya Nagar in Kukatpally worth Rs 1.82 crore, and a G+5 commercial building at Guttala Begumpet in Serilingampally valued at Rs 2.90 crore.

Further investigation revealed that Venkata Ramana had invested in the construction sector through four firms registered in his wife’s name. Officials alleged that he constructed 10 residential apartment buildings at Anjaneya Nagar, Moosapet and Kukatpally with an estimated investment of Rs 20 crore.