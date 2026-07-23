Students call for statewide bandh on July 24 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A joint forum of student organisations has called for a statewide bandh of educational institutions across Telangana on July 24, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET examination and repeated paper leak controversies.

The bandh call has been issued by the Telangana state units of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Forum for Democratic Students (AIFDS), All India Students Bloc (AISB), and All India Progressive Students Union (AIPSU).

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, representatives of the student organisations alleged that repeated failures in the examination system had pushed the education sector into a crisis. They demanded that National Testing Agency (NTA) be scrapped.