Telangana HC orders status quo in land dispute

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered status quo be maintained in the Bahadurguda land dispute in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district, directing that no changes be made to the existing structures on the disputed land until further orders.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing two connected writ petitions, observed that the dispute involves serious questions relating to title and possession of the land. Pending counters from the respondents, the court said the petitioners’ interests required protection. It also made it clear that any action against the petitioners must be taken only in accordance with the procedure established by law. The matter has been posted to August 11.

One petition was filed by farmers and landowners, while the other was filed by Mustang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and others. They alleged that officials entered the disputed land without prior notice, demolished structures and attempted to dispossess them.