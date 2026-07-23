Telangana HC seeks affidavit on steps taken to regulate pigeon feeding in twin cities

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has asked the Union and state governments and civic authorities to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to regulate pigeon feeding in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Dr Radheshyam Tapadia, a resident of Musheerabad.

The petitioner said pigeon feeding has gone unchecked in residential colonies, hospitals, public places and heritage structures across the twin cities, posing health and environmental concerns.

According to the petition, the state government and the GHMC have failed to exercise their powers under Section 115(20) of the GHMC Act, 1955, to regulate pigeon feeding. The plea contends that the authorities’ inaction is arbitrary, illegal and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. It also refers to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The PIL seeks directions to the GHMC to frame guidelines restricting pigeon feeding, particularly near residential areas, hospitals and monuments. It also seeks cleaning of public spaces affected by pigeon droppings, action against unauthorised feeding, adoption of humane measures to control the pigeon population and public awareness campaigns on the associated health risks.

Subsequently, the bench granted the respondents three weeks to obtain instructions and file an affidavit setting out the measures taken to address the issue. The matter has been posted to August 25.