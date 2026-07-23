YRP Foundation awards Rs 74 lakh scholarship to 187 students in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The YRP Foundation has awarded scholarships worth Rs 74 lakh to 187 meritorious and economically disadvantaged students across Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year.

The scholarships were distributed at the foundation’s annual scholarship distribution ceremony held at the Vaishnaoi Group Corporate Office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Dr Justice Shameem Akhtar was the chief guest at the event.

The beneficiaries are pursuing MBBS, engineering, degree, intermediate, school and nursery education. YRP Foundation Founder and Chairman Yelishala Ravi Prasad urged the scholarship recipients to extend similar support to other deserving students in the future.