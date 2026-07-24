‘Anti-national forces’ behind Delhi student protests, alleges Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress and Left parties of exploiting students for political gains, alleging that the recent protests in Delhi and other parts of the country were politically motivated and backed by “anti-national forces”.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, he described the recent developments as “unfortunate” and claimed that anti-national elements were using students as a shield to destabilise the country.
He wondered whether Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi still remember the job calendar promised by the Congress government in the state.
Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Union minister asked the former to explain how many times question papers were leaked during the previous regime in the state. “With what moral authority is KTR preaching to us today? Wasn’t he a minister when those leaks occurred?” he asked.
Kishan also criticised the Congress, alleging that multiple examination paper leaks had taken place during previous Congress governments. He questioned how many ministers had resigned then, and asked whether Congress and Rahul Gandhi had any moral right to demand resignations now. Rahul Gandhi, he said, should first know how many question paper leaks had occurred during the Congress rule before criticising the BJP-led Union government.
Referring to the NEET examination controversy, the Union minister acknowledged that irregularities had occurred in the examination, prompting the Centre to order a re-examination. He said the government had maintained restraint keeping students’ interests in mind and acted immediately after the paper leak came to light.
Kishan also stated that 17 persons had been arrested in connection with the NEET paper leak and that the re-examination was conducted under stringent security arrangements. He reiterated that the Centre was treating the issue with utmost seriousness and had announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure swift action against those involved in the irregularities.
He maintained that resignation alone was not the solution and stressed that the government’s focus was on ensuring justice and protecting the future of students.