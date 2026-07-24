‘Anti-national forces’ behind Delhi student protests, alleges Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress and Left parties of exploiting students for political gains, alleging that the recent protests in Delhi and other parts of the country were politically motivated and backed by “anti-national forces”.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he described the recent developments as “unfortunate” and claimed that anti-national elements were using students as a shield to destabilise the country.

He wondered whether Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi still remember the job calendar promised by the Congress government in the state.

Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Union minister asked the former to explain how many times question papers were leaked during the previous regime in the state. “With what moral authority is KTR preaching to us today? Wasn’t he a minister when those leaks occurred?” he asked.

Kishan also criticised the Congress, alleging that multiple examination paper leaks had taken place during previous Congress governments. He questioned how many ministers had resigned then, and asked whether Congress and Rahul Gandhi had any moral right to demand resignations now. Rahul Gandhi, he said, should first know how many question paper leaks had occurred during the Congress rule before criticising the BJP-led Union government.