Army seeks HYDRAA’s aid to save Defence land

HYDERABAD: Senior Defence officials have approached the HYDRAA, seeking its intervention to stop an alleged encroachment on Army land and halt an unauthorised construction. Lieutenant Colonel Jai Singh met HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and submitted a representation alleging that a G+2 building was being constructed on A-1 category Army land in GLR Survey No 507 in Quthbullapur mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district without the required permissions.

The representation sought HYDRAA’s immediate intervention to stop the construction and protect the government land from further encroachment.

After examining the representation, Ranganath directed officials to conduct a detailed field inspection to verify the allegations. He instructed them to initiate action in accordance with the law if the inspection establishes that the land has been encroached upon.