CM Revanth accuses BRS of silence, questions KTR over Globarena allegations

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Globarena Technologies belonged to a benami of KT Rama Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said a vigilance inquiry was underway into the firm’s alleged role in the 2019 Intermediate examination result mess.

In an informal interaction with reporters on Thursday, the chief minister demanded that the BRS leader apologise to the people over the Globarena bungling. He said, “Many irregularities happened in the 2019 Intermediate exam paper evaluation. A few students also died by suicide due to the irregularities committed by Globarena. But the previous government did not book cases against the company. Later, the same company changed its name and got involved in the CBSE exams as well. In CBSE marks too, irregularities have taken place.”

Revanth also challenged Rama Rao to lodge a complaint with the CCS against Globarena, maintaining that the government was prepared to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation. “If we conduct an investigation, they will allege that we are acting out of political vendetta. So, I demand that KTR lodge a complaint to the CCS against Globarena, and we will investigate it thoroughly,” he said.

He further accused the previous government of selling question papers.

Responding to the defamation notice served on him by Rama Rao, Revanth said the BRS leader had no reason to file a defamation suit if his allegations were untrue. “A person with a reputation to protect will file a defamation suit. Rama Rao is saying that he has no connection with Globarena. From which ‘Rajus’ did he get the farmhouse at Janwada? A comprehensive inquiry is underway to unearth all these issues.”