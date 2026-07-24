Harassed by MLA’s PA, ex-sarpanch’s hubby ends life in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Bethilli Rajender Reddy, a Congress activist and husband of former Gundlapally sarpanch Samatha who attempted self-immolation at Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana’s camp office, succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday night.

According to police, the 48-year-old had poured petrol and set himself ablaze at the MLA’s office located near the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) on July 14.

Rajender Reddy had alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step due to harassment by the MLA’s personal assistant V Muralidhar Reddy. Family members, meanwhile, said that Samatha had earlier lodged a complaint against Muralidhar Reddy with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Following his death, tension prevailed in Gundlapally village on Thursday as relatives, friends and Congress supporters staged a protest on the Rajiv Rahadari, demanding immediate arrest of Muralidhar Reddy.

They alleged that he was functioning like a “shadow MLA” and sought the registration of criminal charges against him. They also raised slogans against MLA Satyanarayana.

The family alleged that Muralidhar Reddy had misused his influence to get a case registered against Rajender Reddy under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Ganneruvaram Police Station. They claimed Rajender Reddy was deeply humiliated by the case, which they said ultimately drove him to suicide.

Police have registered a case against Muralidhar Reddy and four others in connection with Rajender Reddy’s suicide.

According to police, Muralidhar Reddy has been absconding for the past few days, and efforts are underway to trace him.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).