Hunger strikes across Telangana, calls grow for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

HYDERABAD: Students and activists launched hunger strikes at multiple locations across Telangana on Thursday, condemning the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protests were held at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, Osmania University and Satavahana University in Karimnagar, drawing support from student organisations, women’s groups, transgender persons, activists and senior citizens.

According to the organisers, nearly 500 students participated in the protest at Dharna Chowk, with several joining the hunger strike. Senior citizens and representatives of women’s organisations were also present. “We are supporting this protest because this is not just about one examination. Students spend years preparing for competitive examinations, and they should be able to trust the system conducting them. If there are serious allegations of irregularities, there must be accountability and a transparent investigation,” said a student participating in the protest.

Another student said the demonstrations would continue until the concerns raised by them were addressed. “Students protesting peacefully should be heard, not subjected to force. We want an examination system in which merit is protected and every student gets a fair opportunity.”