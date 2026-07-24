Hyderabad researchers map unique fitness profiles of elite Indian athletes

HYDERABAD: Elite Indian endurance and strength athletes develop distinct body composition, metabolism, dietary patterns and gut microbiome profiles depending on their training, according to a study by researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad.

The cross-sectional study examined 80 healthy men — 27 endurance athletes, 29 strength athletes and 24 sedentary individuals. Researchers assessed body composition, bone mineral density, resting metabolic rate, blood parameters, diet and gut microbiota.

Strength athletes had higher lean muscle mass, bone mineral density and resting metabolic rate than endurance athletes and sedentary participants. Endurance athletes recorded the lowest body fat levels, greater fat utilisation at rest and blood profiles associated with improved oxygen transport.

Dietary intake also varied. Endurance athletes consumed an average of about 4,074 kcal a day, compared with 3,406 kcal for strength athletes and just over 2,000 kcal among sedentary participants. Both athlete groups consumed higher levels of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

The study also found differences in gut bacteria. Endurance athletes showed a greater abundance of Methanobrevibacter, while strength athletes had higher levels of bacteria such as Desulphovibrio. Researchers said dietary habits may also have influenced these differences.

The authors said the findings could help develop more personalised nutrition and training strategies for athletes. However, they noted that the study was limited to men. They called for larger studies involving women and athletes from more sporting disciplines.