Interlink water sources in Hyderabad to ensure uninterrupted supply: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to interlink all drinking water sources around Hyderabad to ensure uninterrupted supply across the city, saying water from alternative sources should be diverted immediately if supply from any one source is disrupted.

Reviewing the functioning of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at the MCRHRD, he also asked officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan to meet the drinking water needs of the Comprehensive Urban Renewal and Expansion (CURE) area for the next 50 years.

He said the plan should ensure uniform water supply across the GHMC, municipalities, municipal corporations and newly merged municipal areas.

Citing drought-like conditions linked to the El Nino phenomenon, the chief minister instructed officials to pay special attention to drinking water supply.

Noting that several areas within the GHMC limits have been receiving drinking water only once every three or four days for years, Revanth directed officials to ensure that all such localities receive water on alternate days.

The chief minister also instructed officials to complete all ongoing drinking water supply projects within 18 months. Reviewing the progress of sewage treatment plant (STP) works, he directed that all projects be completed within the scheduled timeframe and asked officials to resolve legal issues delaying them at the earliest.