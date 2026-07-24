Telangana: 23 hostel students fall ill after eating rice, sorakaya curry

ADILABAD: At least 23 students of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule School in Bellampalli, Mancherial district, were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning.

Fifteen students developed vomiting and stomach pain symptoms on Wednesday night after dinner and were shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital. Another eight students were admitted on Thursday morning with similar symptoms.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar said most students responded to treatment, and 12 of them were discharged, while the remaining students were under observation and were stable.

Student union leaders and family members alleged that poor-quality food served at the hostel was responsible for the incident. They claimed the students developed stomach pain and vomiting after consuming rice and bottle gourd (sorakaya) curry for dinner on Wednesday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod visited the hospital, enquired about the students’ health and said all of them were safe.