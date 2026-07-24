Telangana: KTR hits back at Revanth over Globarena allegations, serves legal notice

HANAMKONDA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for levelling “false, malicious and defamatory” allegations linking him to Globarena Technologies, which is at the centre of the Intermediate exam fiasco.

The former IT minister revealed that he has already served a legal notice on the chief minister, demanding that he tender an unconditional public apology within 48 hours for falsely branding Globarena as his “benami” company and making several other baseless allegations.

Interacting with the media after attending a “Smile a Gift” programme under which sewing machines were distributed among women in Hanamkonda, he said that the legal notice was issued after the chief minister issued a series of irresponsible statements to the media without producing a shred of evidence. He asserted that he has no ownership, financial, proprietary or any other relationship whatsoever with Globarena Technologies and challenged Revanth to substantiate his allegations with credible evidence.

“The chief minister has been asked to prove his allegations within 48 hours. If he fails to do so, he must tender an unconditional public apology. Otherwise, he will face appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings, including a defamation suit for the irreparable damage caused to my reputation,” he said.

Rama Rao said the claims that Globarena is his “benami” company, that he facilitated CBSE examination contracts for the firm or that he had any financial interest in the company are completely false, fabricated and politically motivated.