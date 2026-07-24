Telangana: KTR hits back at Revanth over Globarena allegations, serves legal notice

HANAMKONDA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for levelling “false, malicious and defamatory” allegations linking him to Globarena Technologies, which is at the centre of the Intermediate exam fiasco.
The former IT minister revealed that he has already served a legal notice on the chief minister, demanding that he tender an unconditional public apology within 48 hours for falsely branding Globarena as his “benami” company and making several other baseless allegations.
Interacting with the media after attending a “Smile a Gift” programme under which sewing machines were distributed among women in Hanamkonda, he said that the legal notice was issued after the chief minister issued a series of irresponsible statements to the media without producing a shred of evidence. He asserted that he has no ownership, financial, proprietary or any other relationship whatsoever with Globarena Technologies and challenged Revanth to substantiate his allegations with credible evidence.
“The chief minister has been asked to prove his allegations within 48 hours. If he fails to do so, he must tender an unconditional public apology. Otherwise, he will face appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings, including a defamation suit for the irreparable damage caused to my reputation,” he said.
Rama Rao said the claims that Globarena is his “benami” company, that he facilitated CBSE examination contracts for the firm or that he had any financial interest in the company are completely false, fabricated and politically motivated.
‘Why did Cong govt enter into agreements with Globarena?’
Questioning the chief minister’s credibility, he asked: “If Globarena is really my benami company, why did the Congress government enter into agreements with that company? Your own government signed contracts with the firm, and today you are claiming that it is my benami company. Does the chief minister have any sense of responsibility before making such allegations?”
Rama Rao also accused Revanth of deliberately trying to divert public attention from the real issue concerning alleged irregularities in NEET examinations.
“The responsibility for the NEET examination irregularities lies squarely with the central government. Students across the country are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Yet, the chief minister, who should be questioning the Centre, does not even dare to utter the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of protesting before Raj Bhavan or questioning the BJP-led Union government, he staged a political drama in Kodangal,” he remarked.
Alleging a covert understanding between the Congress and the BJP, he said that the chief minister was afraid to question the prime minister because of his political compulsions.
“Revanth Reddy is with the Congress during the day and with the BJP at night. He fears reopening of old cases and is compromising with the Centre to secure benefits through AMRUT and other contracts. That is also why the Centre has remained silent despite our repeated complaints on corruption in Singareni,” he alleged.
Responding to Congress leaders’ demand for an investigation, KTR said he was prepared to face any probe. “Whether it is the CID, CBI, SIT or any other investigating agency, I am ready to cooperate fully. Let the truth come before the people. At the same time, is the government prepared to order a SIT or CID inquiry into the allegations involving Revanth’s family, the Srujan Reddy issue, the Singareni scam and the AMRUT contracts?” he asked.