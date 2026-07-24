Telangana: Rain activity to ease from Saturday, says IMD

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across Telangana on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph at isolated locations. Strong surface winds of similar intensity are also expected to prevail at isolated pockets over the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, rainfall activity is expected to reduce slightly after Friday, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. However, strong surface winds of up to 40 kmph are expected to continue during this period.

The IMD attributed the weather conditions to the monsoon trough, which currently extends from Jaisalmer through Kota, Guna, Damoh, Daltonganj and Contai before stretching southeastwards towards the northeast Bay of Bengal. The weather system extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwards with height. The department also noted that the wind shear zone observed at 22°N on Wednesday has shifted further north.