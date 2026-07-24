Telangana to revamp school uniform supply system based on student feedback

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to collect feedback from every student through WhatsApp on the quality, size and other aspects of school uniforms after they are distributed.

Reviewing the uniform supply on Thursday, the chief minister said the quality, colour and other specifications for uniforms in the next academic year would be finalised based on students’ feedback.

Revanth said there would be no compromise on the quality of uniforms supplied to students in government schools and hostels.

He directed officials to ensure that all students receive their uniforms by August 15 and warned of action against officials if the target was not met.

The chief minister instructed SERP CEO Divya Devarajan to coordinate with district collectors to speed up stitching work being carried out by women self-help groups.

Stating that irregularities had come to light in the distribution of uniforms during the previous BRS government, Revanth said his government was overhauling the system to ensure the supply of high-quality uniforms.

He asked officials to keep in mind that the initiative was aimed at the welfare of children from poor families.

He also directed officials to prepare an action plan to ensure that students receive their uniforms by June 2 next year.