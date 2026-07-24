TGREDCO engineer remanded to 14-day judicial custody in DA case

HYDERABAD: A local court remanded TGREDCO Divisional Engineer M Venkata Ramana to 14 days of judicial custody in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to the FIR, Venkata Ramana, who joined government service as an Assistant Engineer on August 22, 1992, accumulated assets worth Rs 4.09 crore between August 1992 and July 17, 2026. During the same period, his income from known sources was estimated at Rs 6.90 crore, while his expenditure was pegged at Rs 20.35 crore, resulting in unexplained excess expenditure of Rs 13.45 crore. Officials estimated the total value of disproportionate assets at Rs 17.54 crore.

The FIR stated that several firms, including Mutyam Constructions, Mutyam Builders and Developers, Pride Homes Private Limited, and Mutyam & ASNR Life Spaces Pvt. Ltd., were incorporated in 2006, with his wife, father, and other relatives serving as directors. Through these companies, the family allegedly developed 10 residential apartment complexes and two commercial buildings in Hyderabad’s Moosapet area.