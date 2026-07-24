TGSRTC told to pay Rs 28L to kin of accident victim

HYDERABAD: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Hyderabad, has directed the TGSRTC to pay Rs 28.08 lakh in compensation to the family of a 35-year-old watchman who died in a road accident in March 2024.

The deceased, Parki Lal Bahadur, was working as a watchman at a private school in Tukkuguda. He was fatally knocked down by a TGSRTC bus while crossing the road near Lemur ‘X’ Roads. Pahadishareef police registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC against the bus driver and later filed a chargesheet.

Bahadur’s family contended that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent driving of the RTC bus and sought compensation, stating that they had lost their sole breadwinner.

TGSRTC denied negligence, claiming Bahadur had crossed the road without noticing oncoming traffic. The bus driver did not appear before the tribunal and was set ex parte.

Relying on the evidence, including the chargesheet, the tribunal held the bus driver responsible for the accident and directed TGSRTC to pay Rs 28.08 lakh with 9% annual interest from the date of filing the claim petition until its realisation.