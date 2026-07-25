Communists, communal forces tried to create unrest in Delhi, alleges Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that under the guise of demonstrations, attempts were made to attack Parliament and raise anti-national slogans in New Delhi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the “communists and communal forces of exploiting student protests to create unrest in the capital”.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, the MoS also alleged that protesters misbehaved with police personnel and women journalists near Jantar Mantar, accusing them of resorting to violence during the protests.

Questioning the motive behind the agitations, Sanjay asked: “What is the connection between the NEET paper leak and the abrogation of Article 370, slogans on Azad Kashmir, or the politics of Bangladesh and Pakistan? How are Sanatana Dharma, Lord Rama and Sita linked to the NEET controversy?”

Claiming that 118 police personnel sustained head injuries during the violence but they showed restraint and did not open fire, he said the police resorted to lathi-charge only after the situation went out of control.

He further claimed that Pakistan-based social media networks were spreading misinformation and fuelling tensions during the protests.

The Centre has already blocked 480 Pakistan-based social media accounts to curb such propaganda. He urged the students and parents to remain vigilant and not fall prey to what he described as attempts to mislead and provoke the public through misinformation.

Sanjay said that the NEET paper leak is an issue closely linked to the future of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned over the issue. The CBI acted swiftly in the case and has so far arrested 17 people, including 11 faculty members, he said.