Cyclonic system weakens, rain deficit may widen in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The cyclonic system that brought widespread rainfall to Telangana over the past week has weakened, reducing the chances of heavy rain across the state over the next week.

Meteorologists warned that if Telangana does not receive significant rainfall during this period, the current rainfall deficit of around 25% could widen to 30-32%.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough at mean sea level now extends from Jaisalmer through the low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining regions, passing via Guna, Sidhi and Daltonganj before extending southeastwards towards the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The weakening of the system is expected to reduce rainfall activity over Telangana. The IMD has forecast only isolated rainfall across the state for the next three days, indicating that no widespread or heavy spells are expected.

While light rain may occur in a few places, weather conditions are likely to remain largely dry in many districts.

The weather department has also issued a wind advisory, warning that strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely across Telangana during the next three days.

The subdued rainfall comes at a time when the state is already facing a significant monsoon deficit. Weather experts said the coming week will be crucial, as the absence of any fresh rain-bearing system could further widen the rainfall shortfall, affecting soil moisture levels and raising concerns for the ongoing Kharif season.