Educational institutions shut in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Educational institutions across Telangana remained closed on Friday in response to a bandh call given by student organisations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak, the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the introduction of a transparent mechanism for conducting national entrance examinations.

The bandh was called by SFI, AISF, NSUI, PDSU, AIFDS, SIO, AISB and AIPSU.

In Hyderabad, nearly 500 students marched from Narayanguda crossroads to Himayatnagar crossroads carrying flags and banners, demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

They also demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the families of 21 students who allegedly died by suicide following the question paper leak.

“For NEET aspirants, the controversy has also raised concerns over the time and money invested in preparing for the exam. We spend one or two years preparing for NEET, and many families spend lakhs of rupees on coaching. When allegations of paper leaks emerge, students begin to question whether all their hard work has any value,” said Anil Rao, a NEET aspirant who joined the protest.

“Every mark can decide whether we get a medical seat. Students cannot afford to lose an academic year because of failures in the examination system. Those responsible for any wrongdoing should be punished,” said T Ravi, another student.