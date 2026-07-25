Indiramma houses to be built in CURE residential areas: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that Indiramma houses will be constructed in residential areas in the Core Urban Region (CURE), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered officials to identify unused lands of various departments for the purpose.

During a review meeting, the chief minister instructed the officials to identify unused lands owned by the police, revenue and transport departments in residential areas of CURE zone to develop Indiramma housing colonies. He also said that arrangements should be made to allot alternative lands to the departments in other places.

Noting that the construction of Indiramma houses far from residential areas may affect employment and livelihood opportunities of the scheme beneficiaries, he said: “In the past, houses allotted to poor people were constructed far away from their workplaces. Because of this, those housing units remain unoccupied till date.”

The chief minister emphasised the need to construct houses near workplaces within residential areas and ensure the poor do not lose their livelihood.

Revanth enquired about the availability of government lands and instructed the authorities to identify unused lands owned by various government departments within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.