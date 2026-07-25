Indiramma houses to be built in CURE residential areas: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that Indiramma houses will be constructed in residential areas in the Core Urban Region (CURE), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered officials to identify unused lands of various departments for the purpose.
During a review meeting, the chief minister instructed the officials to identify unused lands owned by the police, revenue and transport departments in residential areas of CURE zone to develop Indiramma housing colonies. He also said that arrangements should be made to allot alternative lands to the departments in other places.
Noting that the construction of Indiramma houses far from residential areas may affect employment and livelihood opportunities of the scheme beneficiaries, he said: “In the past, houses allotted to poor people were constructed far away from their workplaces. Because of this, those housing units remain unoccupied till date.”
The chief minister emphasised the need to construct houses near workplaces within residential areas and ensure the poor do not lose their livelihood.
Revanth enquired about the availability of government lands and instructed the authorities to identify unused lands owned by various government departments within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.
The officials informed the chief minister that they had identified house sites in several Assembly segments.
It may be mentioned here that the state government has already announced plans to construct Indiramma houses across several constituencies within the CURE area.
Each flat will be built with a total area of approximately 528 sq ft and a carpet area of 400 sq ft. While the construction cost is approximately Rs 11 lakh, the government announced a Rs 5 lakh subsidy for each unit, while the beneficiary is required to pay the remaining Rs 6 lakh. The government bears the entire cost of the land.
In the first phase, the government plans to construct 7,680 flats in 17 Assembly segments — Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, Serilingampally, Ibrahimpatnam, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Karwan, Bahadurpura, Amberpet, Kukatpally, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Sanathnagar, Secunderabad Cantonment and Malakpet.
The chief minister directed the officials to expedite the process of identifying unused government land in these Assembly constituencies.