KTR has no right to protest at Dharna Chowk: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Recalling how the previous government banned protests at Dharna Chowk, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that BRS leaders have no moral right to stage agitations at the “historic venue”.

Addressing the media, along with TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, at Gandhi Bhavan, he also sought to remind the BRS of irregularities in conduct of various examinations during its tenure.

While extending birthday greetings to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Congress leader said that the former has no justification to stage a protest at a venue where the previous regime denied the people their democratic right to protest. “KTR should understand the significance of the venue and the democratic right to demonstrate. He should first apologise to the people at Dharna Chowk before participating in any protests,” he said.

Mahesh Goud alleged that Rama Rao has “suddenly woken up from deep slumber” even though the NEET exam paper leak issue and student protests have been grabbing headlines for the past few days.