KTR has no right to protest at Dharna Chowk: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Recalling how the previous government banned protests at Dharna Chowk, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that BRS leaders have no moral right to stage agitations at the “historic venue”.
Addressing the media, along with TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, at Gandhi Bhavan, he also sought to remind the BRS of irregularities in conduct of various examinations during its tenure.
While extending birthday greetings to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Congress leader said that the former has no justification to stage a protest at a venue where the previous regime denied the people their democratic right to protest. “KTR should understand the significance of the venue and the democratic right to demonstrate. He should first apologise to the people at Dharna Chowk before participating in any protests,” he said.
Mahesh Goud alleged that Rama Rao has “suddenly woken up from deep slumber” even though the NEET exam paper leak issue and student protests have been grabbing headlines for the past few days.
The TPCC chief also questioned BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence over the NEET exam paper fiasco. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, despite his age, has been fighting for the rights of students. KCR, on the other hand, had confined himself to his farmhouse. Why hasn’t he travelled to Delhi to support the students?” he asked, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had personally participated in a protest staged in Kodangal.
The TPCC chief, meanwhile, alleged that the previous BRS regime had a long list of failures. He accused it of suppressing facts related to the Globarena Technologies, which he said was responsible for the deaths of more than 20 Intermediate students.
He also wondered why the BRS government failed to make the Globarena report public, alleging that the organisation just changed its name and continued to play with the future of students.