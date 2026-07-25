Revanth bats for tougher anti-drug law

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to examine the possibility of enacting a new law to deal more stringently with drug-related offences and proposed setting up a Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau to improve traffic management and strengthen road safety.

Reviewing traffic management, road safety and anti-drug measures, Revanth said the government was committed to eliminating the drug menace and would introduce stricter regulations to curb it.

Helplines, QR codes proposed to tackle campus drug abuse

As part of a three-pronged strategy to tackle drug abuse in educational institutions, Revanth directed officials to identify students using drugs, provide rehabilitation and de-addiction support, and take action against suppliers.

He said educational institutions should obtain declarations from students on drug use and be held accountable for preventing abuse, with principals made responsible in government institutions. Officials were also asked to examine rules to fix accountability for any drug-related incident on campus.

The chief minister also proposed a mechanism to identify and report drug-related activities outside campuses. Schools and colleges, he said, should establish dedicated units to monitor behavioural changes among students and detect substance abuse early. He also suggested installing toll-free helplines and dedicated QR codes on campuses to encourage reporting.

Revanth further directed officials to consider sending first-time offenders to de-addiction centres instead of imposing immediate punishment, while prescribing stricter penalties for repeat offenders.