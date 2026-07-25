Rs 740 crore released to improve medical infrastructure in rural areas

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday released Rs 740 crore to the Health department to strengthen primary healthcare services and improve medical infrastructure in rural areas across Telangana. The funds were released following the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Orders issued by Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania stated that the funds would be utilised to construct 1,569 new health sub-centres in rural areas to strengthen grassroots healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services. The government will also introduce free diagnostic services at the village level, enabling rural residents to access basic medical tests locally without having to travel to towns.

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure early detection of diseases, facilitate timely treatment, and reduce the financial burden on poor and middle-class families.