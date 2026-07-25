Seek Jal Shakti, NDSA advice on operation of KLIS barrages: Telangana minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday directed officials to immediately write to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), seeking clear technical guidance on the future operation of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

During a review meeting with irrigation officials, Uttam made it clear that the state government “maintained the barrages in free-flow condition” as advised by the NDSA to address safety challenges.

Written advice from any competent technical authority will be mandatory to decide whether storage and pumping operations could be safely resumed, he said.

Uttam instructed the officials to attach the relevant portions of the NDSA report, earlier technical observations and supporting documents to the communication so that the entire technical basis for the government’s decision was placed on official record.

“The correspondence with the Ministry of Jal Shakti should clearly explain why the barrages have not been used for storage or pumping and seek a formal opinion from the competent technical authorities,” he said.