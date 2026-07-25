Stalled old age home project leaves elderly couples separated in Telangana

NALGONDA: The construction of a permanent government old age home for elderly couples in Nalgonda town has remained stalled despite the allocation of land and funds, leaving destitute elderly couples with no option but to live separately.

The delay has also been compounded by the Nalgonda Red Cross Society’s failure to arrange a temporary rented facility, as mandated under an agreement with the welfare department.

At present, the district has two government-run old age homes — one at Devarakonda and another at Nakrekal — with a capacity of 25 inmates each. However, both homes are exclusively for women, forcing elderly men, including husbands of inmates, to seek shelter in a government facility in Hyderabad.

As many as 14 elderly couples have been forced to live apart over the past four years. While four couples continue to live apart, several others have chosen private facilities by pooling their old-age pensions and donations.

To address this issue, the government sanctioned Rs 50 lakh in February 2024 for constructing an old age home in Nalgonda where elderly couples could stay together.