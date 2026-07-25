Telangana gets 33 IPHLs, 421 AYUSH centres

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been sanctioned 33 Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHLs) with an outlay of Rs 67.74 crore under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The Centre has also approved 421 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AYUSH) for the state, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The IPHLs are part of the Centre’s initiative to strengthen district-level diagnostic capacity and disease surveillance. PM-ABHIM seeks to bolster the public health system by integrating healthcare delivery, public health action and research, while improving preparedness for pandemics and other health emergencies.

The Centre has sanctioned 744 IPHLs across the country, including 168 in tribal districts.

Meanwhile, data furnished by the Union Ministry of AYUSH showed that AYUSH services are currently co-located at 552 government health facilities in Telangana. These include three district hospitals, 100 community health centres and 449 primary health centres.

According to the ministry, Telangana received Rs 148.56 crore under the National AYUSH Mission between 2014-15 and 2025-26.