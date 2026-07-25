Telangana HC moots mediation to resolve rice millers’ challenge to Rs 2,236/quintal recovery orders

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has suggested that a batch of over 110 writ petitions filed by Sairam Binny Rice Mill and other rice millers be resolved through mediation, observing that an amicable settlement would protect the interests of both the rice millers and state government.

The petitions challenge GO Ms No 7 dated May 8, 2026 and consequential recovery notices, directing the millers to pay Rs 2,236.81 per quintal of paddy allotted to their mills during Rabi 2022-23.

The petitioners contend that the amount was fixed unilaterally without considering factors such as the quality of paddy as of July 2026, handling and unloading (hamali) charges, moisture loss and weight reduction, godown rent, storage charges and other incidental expenses.

The rice millers further argued that the recovery figure was determined without issuing individual show-cause notices or providing them an opportunity for a personal hearing, rendering the action arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice.

During the hearing, senior designated counsel for the petitioners submitted that the rice millers were not seeking a confrontation with the state and expressed willingness to resolve the dispute through mediation.

Advocate General A Sudharshan Reddy sought time to obtain instructions from the state government on the proposal. The court adjourned the matter to July 27 for further hearing.