Telangana MLA Samuel warns Komatireddy duo against interfering in his constituency affairs

NALGONDA: Warning that any “attempts by outsiders” to dominate Dalit constituencies will be strongly condemned and won’t be tolerated, Tungathurthi Congress MLA Mandula Samuel on Friday said that Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy have no moral right to comment on politics or governance in his constituency.

Addressing the media in Thirumalagiri, he termed Rajgopal’s recent comments on Tungathurthi as laughable.

“What business does the Munugode MLA have with my constituency?” Samuel wondered, while advising Rajgopal to focus on issues in his own segment.

He also warned that if attempts to encroach upon his rights continue, he will take up the issue with the party high command.

Taking a dig at Rajgopal, he said that the former, who could not even secure mandal party president posts for leaders who switched loyalties from the BJP to Congress along with him, has no right to speak about the Congress.

Accusing Komatireddy of breaching protocol in his constituency, Samuel threatened to lodge a formal complaint with the party high command.

Describing Nalgonda district as a land of struggles inhabited by hard-working people, he said that the only people he fears are the voters of Tungathurthi.

He declared that only the mandal Congress presidents appointed by TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud would continue in the constituency and warned others against unnecessary interference in these appointments.

He also urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to allocate the two vacant ministerial berths to ST and Yadav leaders.